Wow! With Gadar 2 creating history, have a look at the movies of Sunny Deol which created Gadar in the box office

MUMBAI: Sunny Deol, one of the big names of the 90’s has given many hit films, even though he hasn’t done many big box office collections, Sunny Deol has surely won cinema and hearts. His new film Gadar2 which has been released recently has already smashed many box office records, with collecting nearly 230 crores in just 5 days, Gadar2 is already a blockbuster. So we have here for you, the top 5 grossing films of Sunny Deol.

1.Gadar2

Released recently Gadar2 is already a box office blockbuster hit with grossing over 230 crores. It is the sequel of the famous movie Gadar. Gadar 2 is Sunny Deol’s highest grossing movie and it is still growing big.

2.Gadar

Released in 2001, Gadar is the 2nd highest grossing movie of Sunny Deol, starring Ameesha Patel alongside him. The movie collected Rs. 76.88 crore and it was an all time blockbuster at the box office at that time and is still one of the most viewed films in theatres.

Also read -Wow! Sunny Deol talks about the success of Gadar 2, 'I am amazed...'

3.Yamla Pagla Deewana

Yamla Pagla Deewana which starred all the Deols, Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol collected Rs. 55.28 crores at the box office. The film was a hit and audiences also liked the satirical drama filled with sarcasm and witty humour.

4.Border

JP Dutta’s directorial Border was a multi starrer and Sunny Deol played one of the lead roles in it alongside Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff and Akshaye Khanna released in 1997 the film has collected Rs. 39.46 crores and was a blockbuster at the box office.

5.Yamla Pagla Deewana 2

Seeing the success of Yamla Pagla Deewana, the makers decided to make Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 which again starred all the Deols, Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. The film didn’t do well in the box office and nor did the audience like it, the film only collected Rs. 36.70 crore. It is Sunny Deol’s 5th highest grossing film now, which was a flop at the box office.

Well these were the top 5 highest grossing films of Sunny Deol, with Gadar2 in cinemas breaking all the records, here is the updated list. Comment below which is your favorite Sunny Deol movie.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read - Wow! Sunny Deol talks about the success of Gadar 2, 'I am amazed...'