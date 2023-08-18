Wow! Gadar 2 enters the 400 crore club!

Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 continues to storm the Indian box office in its second week of release. Despite facing a tough clash against Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 and Rajinikanth’s Jailer, the actioner is unstoppable at the box office.
Gadar 2

MUMBAI: Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 continues to storm the Indian box office in its second week of release. Despite facing a tough clash against Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 and Rajinikanth’s Jailer, the actioner is unstoppable at the box office. 

Directed by Anil Sharma, the film has managed to win hearts of the audiences and is creating new records. On Tuesday, the film became Sunny Deol’s first film to enter the Rs 400 crore club. Notably, the film has also crossed the Rs 500 crore mark globally.

On Day 12 of its release, Gadar 2 managed to put up a decent total. According to early estimates, the film has collected nearly Rs 11.50 crore which helped the film cross the Rs 400 crore mark at the Indian box office in less than 2 weeks. The total box office collection of Gadar 2 in India now stands at Rs 400.10 crore (approximately).

Amid the roaring success of Gadar 2 in India, Sunny Deol attended the screenings of the film in Dubai and London. The film received an overwhelming response from the audiences. 

Taking to his Instagram account, Sunny posted a video from the streets of London, where fans can be seen dancing to the song Main Nikla Gaddi Le Ke.

“When the streets of England resounded with #MainNiklaGaddiLeke and happy people !! London you have shown us so much love,” the actor captioned his post.

In another post, Sunny revealed that Gadar 2 became the first Indian film in Dubai to have 10 screenings simultaneously. “From big screens to an even bigger milestone!  Gadar 2 was screened simultaneously on 10 screens at @starcinemasme, Dubai. ? An achievement never attained by an Indian film in the UAE,” he wrote in the caption of his Instagram post.

After the blockbuster success of Gadar 2, a part 3 is also reportedly in the works. While no official announcement has been made by the makers, director Anil Sharma told ANI, “You'll have to wait for that. Intezar ka fal meetha hota hai (the fruit of patience is sweet), just like this one (Gadar 2). Some thoughts have come to me and Shaktimaan Ji's (writer of Gadar 2) minds. So just wait, everything will happen.”

