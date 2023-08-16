WOW! Gadar 2, OMG 2 box office collection day 5: Sunny Deol starrer does exceptionally well on Independence Day; Akshay Kumar’s film also shows a huge jump

MUMBAI: No one can stop Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 at the box office. The film had a bumper opening at the box office and had a fantastic weekend. Even on its first Monday, a working day, the movie did very well at the ticket windows.

Now, as expected the film once again showed an excellent jump on its fifth day, and collected Rs. 55.40 crore. It was Independence Day, and the holiday surely helped the movie to show such a huge jump at the box office. The five-day total is Rs. 228.98 crore which is exceptional.

Today, also it’s a partial holiday, Parsi New Year, so we can expect the movie to do well at the box office. By the end of its first week, the movie will collect more than Rs. 300 crore at the box office. It is already a blockbuster.

OMG 2, which was also released on 11th August, showed a huge jump at the box office on Independence Day. The film collected Rs. 17.10 crore, taking the till date total to Rs. 72.27 crore which is very good.

The expectations from OMG 2 were high and it has lived up to it. However, the film would have fared better if it was not clashing with Gadar 2 and if it had not received an ‘A’ certificate. Families would have loved to watch an Akshay Kumar film during a holiday weekend, but due to ‘A’ certificate, family audience stayed away from OMG 2.

Meanwhile, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is sustaining well at the box office amid the Gadar 2 and OMG 2 storm. The film on Independence Day collected Rs. 3.54 crore, taking the total to Rs. 137.02 crore. If the movie stays stable in the coming days then it will collect Rs. 150 crore at the box office.

