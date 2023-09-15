Wow! Gadar 2 OTT premiere: Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer film will be streamed on THIS platform

'Gadar 2' is getting ready to broadcast on OTT platforms soon, so get ready for a binge-watching experience. Isn't that just wonderful? In less than a month, this film, which stars the captivating triumvirate Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma, will make its OTT premiere.
movie_image: 
Sunny Deol

Gadar 2 has captivated viewers with its nostalgic allure, enjoying a noteworthy theatrical run that has lasted longer than one month. We have thrilling news to share if you have been anticipating its release on the OTT platform.

Also read: Must Read! Gadar 2, OMG 2 box office collection: Sunny Deol starrer beats Dangal; Akshay Kumar’s film continues to be stable

Where 'Gadar 2' will be streamed? 

'Gadar 2' will be broadcast exclusively on Zee5. Be prepared to watch. 'Gadar 1' is already available on the same platform, for those who are unaware.

When Will 'Gadar 2' Be Available?

Mark October 6th, 2023 on your calendars because 'Gadar 2' will debut on that day, according to dependable sources at OTT play.

Gadar 2, the much-awaited sequel to the popular 2001 classic ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha,’ stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma in key roles. Sunny Deol plays the heroic truck driver Tara Singh in this gem of cinema, and Ameesha Patel captivates as Sakeena.

'Gadar 2' is set in 1947, the year of India's partition, and follows Tara Singh as he makes a perilous cross-border foray into Pakistan in order to free his kidnapped son, Utkarsh Sharma. You won't want to miss this as it promises to be an exciting cinematic experience.

Also read: Exclusive! Manoj Desai reveals if Gadar 2 will be able to break the record of Pathaan, “If Gadar 2 does well this week...”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

