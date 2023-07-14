Wow! Gadar 2 poster is out; Sunny Deol's action avatar impresses the fans

MUMBAI : Gadar 2 is one of the highly anticipated films of this year. The Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer is all set to release on August 11 and will clash with Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2. The Gadar sequel will take place a few years after the events of the first film, which was set in the partition of 1947. A new poster of the film was unveiled by the makers.

Also read - WOAH! Ameesha Patel gets trolled for defending her Gadar 2 co-star Simrat Kaur; netizens say, “It's more than clear that you are jealous of her”

A new poster of the Gadar 2 was revealed marking the countdown to its release, which is less than a month away. In it, Sunny was seen holding a giant wheel over his head. This transported the fans back to the iconic scene in the first film which saw Sunny as Tara unearthing a giant handpump from the ground before going on assault.

Some minor details about the film's plot were also hinted at in the poster. Like Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001), it will be Tara Singh versus the rest. Sunny was dressed in a black pathani suit and completed his look with a turban. He wore an intense gaze as some men in khaki charged towards him with guns in their hands.

It seemed like Sunny as Tara was on the battleground. The yellow tinge reinforced that Gadar 2 will be a period film. Over the poster, "Courage knows no borders" was written.

Also read - Utkarsh Sharma takes Urdu lessons for Gadar 2!

While Sunny and Ameesha will reprise their roles, Utkarsh Sharma, who played Jeete in the first film, will also return in the sequel, all grown up. It has been reported that Gadar 2 will see Tara Singh battle the odds to bring back his son from Pakistan. Anil Sharma has written and directed the film.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Republic World

