WOW! Gadar 2, Tiger 3 and more; six sequels in next five months – Check out the list here

MUMBAI: In the first half of 2023, we didn’t get to see any franchise movies apart from 1920: Horrors of the Heart. The horror film did reasonably well at the box office. But now, the second half of 2023, is filled with sequels.

Not two or three, six sequels are going to be released in the next five months. Check out the list below...

Gadar 2

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel are all set to be back as Tara Singh and Sakina with Gadar 2. The film is slated to release on 11th August and the teaser and the songs of the film have created a good pre-release buzz.

OMG 2

Another sequel that’s going to release on 11th August is OMG 2. The movie stars Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam in the lead roles. The teaser of the movie was released a few days ago, and now, everyone is waiting for the trailer of the film.

Tiger 3

One of the most awaited films of the year is Tiger 3. The Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi starrer will hit the big screens on Diwali this year, and it is expected to do fireworks at the box office.

Yaariyan 2

The remake of Bangalore Days, Yaariyan 2 stars Divya Khosla Kumar, Pearl V Puri, and Meezaan Jafri in the lead roles. The movie will hit the big screens on 20th October 2023.

Dream Girl 2

One of the most awaited sequels of the year has to be the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl 2. The movie’s social media promotions till now have been very interesting. It will be released on 25th August 2023.

Fukrey 3

After being delayed a couple of times, Fukrey 3 is slated to release on 1st December 2023. The movie stars Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Manjot Singh, and Pulkit Samrat.

