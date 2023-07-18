Wow! Gadar 2 trailer to be launched on July 27th

MUMBAI: Gadar (2001) is one of the biggest hits of Indian cinema and hence, a lot is expected from Gadar 2. The excitement over the re-release of Gadar on June 9 made it clear that even after 22 years, the film is close to the hearts of the people and that the sequel can open with a bang.

Also read -'Gadar 2' teaser shows the return of the legend of Tara Singh

Until now, the makers released the teaser of Gadar 2, which was incidentally attached to the prints of Gadar. This was followed by the rearranged version of the song ‘Udd Ja Kaale Kaava’ followed by the soulful number ‘Khairiyat’. Meanwhile, fans have been eagerly asking for the trailer for a long time.

As per sources, exactly a week later, that is, on Thursday, July 27, the trailer will be launched. The makers feel that releasing it 15 days before the film’s release will work well and further enhance the hype of the highly awaited sequel.

The sources reveal that the makers have come up with an interesting promotional plan. The actors and director Anil Sharma are expected to ensure that Gadar 2 creates enough noise so that awareness is spread far and wide about its release on August 11.

Just like Gadar, Gadar 2 also stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma. Directed by Anil Sharma, it is produced by Zee Studios and Anil Sharma Productions.

Meanwhile, the team of the film are also expected to release a few more songs before Gadar 2 hits the theatres. Anil Sharma revealed to an entertainment portal that besides ‘Udd Ja Kaale Kaava’, the dance number ‘Main Nikla Gaddi Leke’ will also have a reimagined version in the sequel.

Also read - Wow! Gadar 2 poster is out; Sunny Deol's action avatar impresses the fans

At a press conference involving Anil, music director Mithoon and singer Udit Narayan, it was announced that the makers will soon organize a musical concert where Udit Narayan, Arijit Singh and other singers will sing the songs of Gadar 2 live.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywood Hungama

