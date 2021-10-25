WOW! Govinda gifts wife Sunita Ahuja THIS LUXURY CAR on Karwa Chauth

MUMBAI: To mark the occasion of Karwa Chauth, Govinda gifted something special to his wife Sunita Ahuja.

Well, he gave his better half a car. He took to Instagram to share photos with Sunita, giving fans a preview of the festivities.

Post the celebrations, the actor posed on a terrace with Sunita Ahuja in the first photo. Govinda chose a crimson kurta-pyjama and a blue Nehru jacket for his outfit while Sunita looked stunning in a red saree with traditional jewellery. The couple posed in front of their new BMW car in the second photo.

In the caption, Govinda wrote, “To my best friend, the love of my life, the mother of my two beautiful children. Happy Karva chauth. I love you. My love for you is beyond is immeasurable. Par aaj ke liye is chote gift se measure kar lena.”

Govinda and Sunita got married in the year 1987 and were later blessed with two kids, Tina Ahuja and Yashvardhan Ahuja. In front of their close friends, the couple repeated their wedding vows in London on their 25th wedding anniversary.

They appeared as guests on the comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show lately. Post Govinda's nephew Krushna Abhishek, a cast member of the show, opted out of the episode, the show became the subject of criticism. Krushna and Govinda-Sunita share a strained relationship since 2016.

