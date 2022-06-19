Wow! Green trees, big balconies, beautiful decor, look into the lavish home of ace designer Manish Malhotra

From exquisite chandeliers, antique touch and western decor pieces to palatial home's terrace, Manish Malhotra’s luxurious house is no less than a heaven

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 06/19/2022 - 11:45
movie_image: 
Wow! Green trees, big balconies, beautiful decor, look into the lavish home of ace designer Manish Malhotra

MUMBAI: Be it ethnic attire or elegant gowns, Bollywood's ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra has dressed every popular star and newbie in the glam world and added a charm to their personality with his stunning outfits. Well, we take you to the insights of the beautiful home of the ace designer.

Manish's lavish home is the testimony of style, taste, and classy lifestyle. He has put his heart into decorating every corner of the house that radiates nothing but positivity.

Also Read: https://www.tellychakkar.com/movie/movie-news/must-watch-manish-malhotra-and-his-girl-s-gang-set-the-internet-fire-their-dancing

The exterior of the house is all white, the interiors have beautiful colours such as beige, gold, and dark shades of wood. The house has a sense of warmth, thanks to rag rugs, velvet sofas, and exquisite chandeliers.

The home has a perfect balance of antique touch and western decor pieces. From massive mirrors to bookshelves and coffee tables, it has it all.

The fashion guru has a beautiful walk-in closet with a stunning vanity, where he has assembled all his clothes, perfumes, jewellery, and cute boxes to keep the accessories.

Also Read: https://www.tellychakkar.com/movie/movie-news/wow-karan-johar-s-50th-birthday-bash-was-all-about-balloons-exotic-flowers-lavish-d

The regal balcony doors offer a glimpse of the stunning view of the city. The palatial home's terrace is surrounded by green shrubbery and hard hardwood floors.

One can catch a glimpse of Mumbai's gleaming skyline from his balcony, which often becomes a party spot and a hang-out place for friends and celebs.

His home is decked up with lots of artworks and photographs. The house also has a chic outdoor sitting area with aesthetic decor. Well, it is safe to say that Manish's home is a place, one would never want to leave!

Credit: Times Now

Bollywood movies Manish Malhotra Kareena Kapoor Om Shanti Om My Name is Khan Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Karisma Kapoor TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 06/19/2022 - 11:45

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Throwback! Sacred Games fame Nawazuddin Siddiqui made a shocking revelation, Scroll down to know more
MUMBAI: Apart from his impressive rags to riches journey in Bollywood, Nawazuddin Siddiqui had shocked everyone when he...
Meet Badlegi Duniya ki Reet: High Drama! Tanya enters Meet Ahlawat and Meet Hooda’s life, Masoom to take advantage of this
Mumbai: In a very short period of time, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, a Zee TV show, has become a fan favourite. Ashi...
Udaariyaan: Upcoming Drama! Tejo to cook pakode for Fateh while Jasmine plays foul game to separate Fatejo
MUMBAI: Colors TV's popular show Udaariyaan is gearing up for high-voltage drama with its interesting twists and turns...
Exclusive! Spy Bahu fame Mukund Kapahi roped in for Sony TV's Kaamna
MUMBAI : Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information from the world of Bollywood, OTT, and television,...
Wow! Green trees, big balconies, beautiful decor, look into the lavish home of ace designer Manish Malhotra
MUMBAI: Be it ethnic attire or elegant gowns, Bollywood's ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra has dressed every...
OMG! When Prachi Desai refused to come out of her vanity van during the shooting of Ek Villain
MUMBAI: Prachi Desai started her television career as the lead protagonist in the successful TV drama Kasam Se on Zee...
Recent Stories
Throwback! Sacred Games fame Nawazuddin Siddiqui made a shocking revelation, Scroll down to know more
Throwback! Sacred Games fame Nawazuddin Siddiqui made a shocking revelation, Scroll down to know more
Latest Video