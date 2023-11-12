Wow! Guess this female Hindi film star who belongs to royal family and has been a part of many superhit films

Aditi Rao Hydari played the role of Mehrunissa in director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film 'Padmaavat' released in 2018. Aditi Rao Hydari, who breathed life into this royal character, was highly praised.
Aditi Rao Hydari played the role of Mehrunissa in director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film 'Padmaavat' released in 2018. Aditi Rao Hydari, who breathed life into this royal character, was highly praised. 

In real life too, Aditi Rao Hydari is a princess of the Hydari royal family. Aditi Rao Hydari was born in the royal family of Hyderabad. In the year 2011, Aditi Rao Hydari gained recognition from Sudhir Mishra's film 'Yeh Saali Zindagi'. 

Aditi Rao Hydari's grandfather was the Prime Minister of Hyderabad from 1869 to 1941. Aditi Rao Hydari's uncle has also been the Governor of Assam.

Aditi Rao Hydari's mother Vidya Rao has also been a classical singer. Aditi Rao Hydari's great-grandfather J Rameshwar Rao was a courtier of the Nizam of Hyderabad. Princess Aditi Rao Hydari of the royal family dreamed of making her mark in the colourful world of films. 

Aditi Rao Hydari, born in the year 1986, crossed the wall of religion and married her Hindu boyfriend Satyadeep Mishra at the age of 24. Although this marriage did not last long.

Aditi Rao Hydari fell in love with Satyadeep at just 17 years of age. Both of them got married at the age of 24. But after a few years, Aditi got divorced from her husband. Now at the age of 37, Aditi is living a single life. 

Talking about Aditi Rao Hydari's career, the actress started her career in the year 2006 with the film 'Prajapati'. After this, Aditi was seen in the film 'Sringaram' in 2007. Aditi Rao Hydari started her Bollywood journey in the year 2009 with the film 'Delhi-6.' 

After this, she showed her acting skills in films like 'Mumbai Diaries'. Aditi Rao Hydari has worked in more than 34 films and series in her career. 

One of Aditi Rao Hydari's most memorable roles was when she played Mehrunissa in 'Padmaavat'. Aditi Rao Hydari received a lot of applause for this character. This film was also a super hit at the box office. The film had collected Rs 585 crore worldwide.

Aditi Rao Hydari is currently busy filing and preparing for her upcoming projects. According to IMDB, she is going to be seen in 'Lioness', 'Heeramandi', and 'Gandhi Talks'.

