Wow! Gully Boy Completes 5 Years: Ranveer Singh and Siddhant Chaturvedi Celebrate

MUMBAI: Nearly half a decade ago, Zoya Akhtar's groundbreaking film "Gully Boy" hit the screens, making waves with its captivating storyline and stellar cast. To mark the fifth anniversary of this cinematic gem, Ranveer Singh and Siddhant Chaturvedi took to social media to share their heartfelt tributes.

Ranveer Singh, who portrayed the lead character Murad Ahmed in the movie, took a trip down memory lane by reposting several videos from the film on his Instagram stories. These snippets offered fans a glimpse into the making of the movie, highlighting the dedication and creativity that went into crafting the memorable scenes. Additionally, Singh shared a special video featuring director Zoya Akhtar reminiscing about a pivotal moment from the film.

Following suit, Siddhant Chaturvedi, whose portrayal of MC Sher garnered widespread acclaim, shared behind-the-scenes footage from his time on set. From donning sweatshirts adorned with the film's logo to capturing candid moments with the cast and crew, Chaturvedi's posts exuded nostalgia and gratitude. Accompanying his visuals was a heartfelt caption, where he expressed gratitude for the journey and declared, "I was born this day. #5yearsOfGullyboy".

In a recent interview with Aaj Tak, veteran lyricist and Zoya Akhtar's father, Javed Akhtar, opened up about his initial reservations regarding the film. Despite being proud of his daughter's achievements, Akhtar admitted to harboring doubts about her ability to authentically portray the world of street rap. However, his skepticism was dispelled upon watching the film, as he marveled at its immersive depiction of life in Mumbai's slums and the intricacies of the characters' relationships.

"Gully Boy," released in 2019, emerged as a cultural phenomenon, resonating with audiences worldwide. Directed by Zoya Akhtar and co-written by her and Reema Kagti, the film follows the journey of Murad Ahmed, an aspiring rapper from the streets of Dharavi. Alongside Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles, the movie features a talented ensemble cast including Kalki Koechlin, Vijay Varma, Amruta Subhash, and Vijay Raaz.

For Siddhant Chaturvedi, "Gully Boy" served as a launchpad into the world of cinema, paving the way for an exciting career trajectory. Since his breakout role in the film, Chaturvedi has appeared in various projects such as "Bunty Aur Babli 2," "Gehraiyaan," "Phone Bhoot," and "Kho Gaye Hum Kahan," alongside talented co-stars like Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav. Currently, he is busy working on his upcoming film "Yudhra," promising audiences more entertainment in the days to come.

Credit:Pinkvilla