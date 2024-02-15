Wow! Gully Boy Completes 5 Years: Ranveer Singh and Siddhant Chaturvedi Celebrate

Ranveer Singh, who portrayed the lead character Murad Ahmed in the movie, took a trip down memory lane by reposting several videos from the film on his Instagram stories.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 02/15/2024 - 20:38
movie_image: 
Ranveer

MUMBAI: Nearly half a decade ago, Zoya Akhtar's groundbreaking film "Gully Boy" hit the screens, making waves with its captivating storyline and stellar cast. To mark the fifth anniversary of this cinematic gem, Ranveer Singh and Siddhant Chaturvedi took to social media to share their heartfelt tributes.

Ranveer Singh, who portrayed the lead character Murad Ahmed in the movie, took a trip down memory lane by reposting several videos from the film on his Instagram stories. These snippets offered fans a glimpse into the making of the movie, highlighting the dedication and creativity that went into crafting the memorable scenes. Additionally, Singh shared a special video featuring director Zoya Akhtar reminiscing about a pivotal moment from the film.

Following suit, Siddhant Chaturvedi, whose portrayal of MC Sher garnered widespread acclaim, shared behind-the-scenes footage from his time on set. From donning sweatshirts adorned with the film's logo to capturing candid moments with the cast and crew, Chaturvedi's posts exuded nostalgia and gratitude. Accompanying his visuals was a heartfelt caption, where he expressed gratitude for the journey and declared, "I was born this day. #5yearsOfGullyboy".

Also Read: 'Gully Boy' trailer out on January 9

In a recent interview with Aaj Tak, veteran lyricist and Zoya Akhtar's father, Javed Akhtar, opened up about his initial reservations regarding the film. Despite being proud of his daughter's achievements, Akhtar admitted to harboring doubts about her ability to authentically portray the world of street rap. However, his skepticism was dispelled upon watching the film, as he marveled at its immersive depiction of life in Mumbai's slums and the intricacies of the characters' relationships.

"Gully Boy," released in 2019, emerged as a cultural phenomenon, resonating with audiences worldwide. Directed by Zoya Akhtar and co-written by her and Reema Kagti, the film follows the journey of Murad Ahmed, an aspiring rapper from the streets of Dharavi. Alongside Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles, the movie features a talented ensemble cast including Kalki Koechlin, Vijay Varma, Amruta Subhash, and Vijay Raaz.

For Siddhant Chaturvedi, "Gully Boy" served as a launchpad into the world of cinema, paving the way for an exciting career trajectory. Since his breakout role in the film, Chaturvedi has appeared in various projects such as "Bunty Aur Babli 2," "Gehraiyaan," "Phone Bhoot," and "Kho Gaye Hum Kahan," alongside talented co-stars like Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav. Currently, he is busy working on his upcoming film "Yudhra," promising audiences more entertainment in the days to come.

Also Read:Wah! Vijay Verma reveals Gully Boy was a film that changed his life and gave him his confidence back

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.  

Credit:Pinkvilla 

Gully Boy Ranveer Singh Siddhant Chaturvedi Zoya Akhtar Anniversary celebration Bollywood Entertainment TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 02/15/2024 - 20:38

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Finally! Hrithik Roshan Set to Begin Shooting for "War 2" with Action-Packed Introductory Sequence
MUMBAI: Bollywood fans are in for a treat as Hrithik Roshan gears up to start shooting for the highly anticipated "War...
Amazing! Kriti Sanon Celebrates 10 Years in Bollywood, Aims to Inspire
MUMBAI: As Kriti Sanon marks a decade in the film industry, she reflects on her journey with gratitude and a desire to...
Wow! Gully Boy Completes 5 Years: Ranveer Singh and Siddhant Chaturvedi Celebrate
MUMBAI: Nearly half a decade ago, Zoya Akhtar's groundbreaking film "Gully Boy" hit the screens, making waves with its...
Sunflower 2 trailer! Sonu is back in the society and this time with some added elements
MUMBAI : One of the most loved series of all time is Sunflower which was premiered on Zee5 the show which was directed...
Exclusive! "The idea is to create an authentic campus based story" Bejoy Nambiar on his upcoming movie Dange
MUMBAI: Upcoming movie Danfe has been the talk of the town ever since the first look was out the movie that has some...
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Lovely! Kunal confesses his love to Vandana and pulls her close
MUMBAI : Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
Recent Stories
Hrithik
Finally! Hrithik Roshan Set to Begin Shooting for "War 2" with Action-Packed Introductory Sequence
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Hrithik
Finally! Hrithik Roshan Set to Begin Shooting for "War 2" with Action-Packed Introductory Sequence
Kriti
Amazing! Kriti Sanon Celebrates 10 Years in Bollywood, Aims to Inspire
Bejoy
Exclusive! "The idea is to create an authentic campus based story" Bejoy Nambiar on his upcoming movie Dange
Dange
Dange trailer! Strong acting and great face off is something we expect from the movie
hema
Esha Deol-Bharat Takhtani Divorce: Must Read! “Hemaji is not accountable for her daughter’s actions; It was brewing for a while”
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya
Box office! Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya shows good growth on Valentine's Day, whereas movie Eagle and Lal Salaam is getting rejected by the fans