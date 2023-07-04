Wow! Gumrah actress Mrunal Thakur is a beach baby, check out her latest photoshoot

Actress Mrunal Thakur's latest photo shoot at the beach is grabbing the attention of the fans and setting the internet on fire
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 04/07/2023 - 18:56
movie_image: 
Wow! Gumrah actress Mrunal Thakur is a beach baby, check out her latest photoshoot

MUMBAI:Actress Mrunal Thakur has been winning the hearts of the fans with her contribution, she has indeed created a strong fan base for horself who always looks forward to upcoming movies, pictures and posts of the actress.  Currently she is winning the hearts of the fans with her recently released movie Gumraah which has Aditya Roy Kapur in the leading role.

Recently we have seen some sizzling photoshoot of the actress Mrunal Thakur at the beach which are setting the internet on fire. These pictures are attracting the eyeballs of the fans and ruling the hearts of millions have a look.

also read-Interesting! Shah Rukh Khan’s hoodie at the recent IPL match grabs everyone’s attention; it has an Aryan Khan connection to it

Indeed Mrunal Thakur is looking supremely hot in these pictures and we won't be wrong in saying that she is a beach baby of Bollywood, every picture of the actress is defining hotness and cuteness and she is definitely giving us some beach goals and some vacation goals with these pictures.

Definitely actress Mrunal Thakur knows the right formula to set the internet on fire with her hot looks and we look forward to see some more amazing pictures coming from the side of the actress  in the upcoming days.

What are your views on this latest photoshoot of the actress Mrunal Thakur and, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read Wow! Nysa Devgan and Orhan Awatramani’s trip to Rajasthan with their squad defines friendship goals

Mrunal Thakur MRUNAL THAKUR HOT MRUNAL THAKUR FANS Gumraah Bollywood Hot Actress Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 04/07/2023 - 18:56

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Major Twist! Seerat has a plan to ruin Sahiba and Angad's marriage
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the...
Wow! Mahasangam episode to take place between Faltu and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
MUMBAI:These days channels are bringing the Mahasangam episode between shows in order to increase the TRPs and to keep...
Katha Ankahee: Destiny Plans! Viaan plans to befriend Katha's son, Unaware of the truth
MUMBAI:Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Kya Baat Hai! Cousins Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra are in the same mood
MUMBAI:      A few days ago, Priyanka Chopra along with Nick Jonas and her daughter Malti Marie came to Mumbai and it...
Nach Baliye Season 10: Exclusive! Divya Agarwal and her fiancé Apurva Padgaonkar to participate in the upcoming season?
MUMBAI:Nach Baliye is a dance reality show where couples who are in a relationship or married come and participate....
Lock Upp Season 2: Exclusive! Bigg Boss 12 contestant Jasleen Matharu to participate in the show?
MUMBAI:      TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of...
Recent Stories
Priyanka Chopra
Kya Baat Hai! Cousins Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra are in the same mood

Latest Video

Related Stories
Priyanka Chopra
Kya Baat Hai! Cousins Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra are in the same mood
Interesting! Shah Rukh Khan’s hoodie at the recent IPL match grabs everyone’s attention; it has an Aryan Khan connection to it
Interesting! Shah Rukh Khan’s hoodie at the recent IPL match grabs everyone’s attention; it has an Aryan Khan connection to it
Karan Johar
Shocking! These Bollywood celebs had to turn off or limit comments on social media after getting trolled
Nysa Devgan
Wow! Nysa Devgan and Orhan Awatramani’s trip to Rajasthan with their squad defines friendship goals
Janhvi Kapoor
Adorable! Here’s how Janhvi Kapoor reacted when paparazzi called her cute
Salman Khan and Maniesh Paul to host Filmfare Awards 2023
Salman Khan and Maniesh Paul to host Filmfare Awards 2023