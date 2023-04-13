Wow! Have a glimpse of Virat Kohli’s stunning abode in Alibaug

Virat Kohli’s gorgeous house in Alibaug is grabbing a lot of attention. Here, we bring you some pictures to have a peak in his abode.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 04/13/2023 - 14:55
movie_image: 
Virat Kohli’s Alibaug house
MUMBAI   : Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has been winning hearts and immense love for his game. Currently, the star cricketer is grabbing attention all over the media because of his new lavish house. Yes, you heard right. Virat Kohli’s new house in Alibaug is the current talk of the town. Check out the pictures from the interior of the house. 

No doubt, every picture defines the lavishness and beauty of the house, which are getting viral all over the internet.

ALSO READ – Must read! Have a look at the journey of Jaideep Ahlawat – a master of versatility

Well, this abode of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma has been designed by Sussanne Khan, who is a Creative Director. Located in the tranquil village of Awas, Alibaug, Virat Kohli's villa is all about luxury.

What are your views on these pictures? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar. 

ALSO READ – Exclusive! Middle Class Love actress Kavya Thapar says, “Since childhood, I wanted to become a heroine”

Virat Kohli VIRAT KOHLI FANS HOME DECOR Sussanne Khan Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 04/13/2023 - 14:55

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Katha Ankahee: Funny! Ehsan pulls Viaan's leg as he notices him getting nervous
MUMBAI:Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
The Kapil Sharma Show : Shocking! Pooja Hegde finally revealed that when she was offered the film she wondered if Salman would play her “Jaan” or “Bhai”
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Wow! Check out the festivals celebrated on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  ...
Must Read! Palak Tiwari reveals about Salman Khan not allowing low necklines on sets
MUMBAI :  Palak Tiwari often takes social media by storm every time she steps out putting her best fashion foot forward...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin : Shocking! Virat is confused as Sai and Pakhi join hands
MUMBAI : Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on TRP charts...
Exclusive! Siddharth Kumar Tewary coming up with a new family political drama titled ‘Vansaj’ for Sony SAB?
MUMBAI :  TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.We have constantly been at the...
Recent Stories
Mukesh Chhabra
RIP! Casting director Mukesh Chhabra’s mother Kamla Chhabra passes away
Latest Video
Related Stories
Mukesh Chhabra
RIP! Casting director Mukesh Chhabra’s mother Kamla Chhabra passes away
shooting in November
Hrithik Roshan, NTR Jr-starrer 'War 2' set to start shooting in November
Varun Dhawan
Varun Dhawan announces second installment of 'Bhediya'
Salman
3 action directors come together for Salman-SRK action sequence in 'Tiger 3'
Shanaya Kapoor
Shocking! “If you can’t carry the dress, why torture yourself”, netizens troll Shanaya Kapoor for her recent appearance
Varun Dhawan
Sikandar Kher joins Samantha, Varun Dhawan for 'Citadel' India