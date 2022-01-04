Wow! Have a look at this inside picture from AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija Rahman's engagement

MUMBAI : AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija Rahman recently got engaged to Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed. She shared on Instagram, “With the blessings of the Almighty I’m happy to announce to you all my engagement with Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed @riyasdeenriyan, an aspiring entrepreneur and a wizkid audio engineer. The engagement happened on 29th December, my birthday in the presence of close family and loved ones.”

A picture from the function is going viral on the internet. It captures Khatija in a pink ensemble and Riyasdeen in a black and white traditional suit. A screen in the backdrop seems to be playing pictures of Khatija.

Have a look.

Riyasdeen has worked with musicians like AR Rahman and Amit Trivedi in the past.

Last year, Khatija had hit headlines when writer Taslima Nasreen had commented on her decision to wear a burqa and tweeted, “I absolutely love A R Rahman's music. But whenever i see his dear daughter, i feel suffocated. It is really depressing to learn that even an educated women in a cultural family can get brainwashed very easily!”

Khatija replied, “Dear Taslima Nasreen, I’m sorry you feel suffocated by my attire. Please get some fresh air, cause I don’t feel suffocated rather I’m proud and empowered for what I stand for. I suggest you google up what true feminism means because it isn’t bashing other women down nor bringing their fathers into the issue. I also don’t recall sending my photos to you for your perusal.”

