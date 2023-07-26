Wow! Have a look inside the dreamy house of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are no doubt one of the most loved and followed couples we have in the acting industry. They have a massive fan following who love to keep a track of what they are up to and their upcoming projects.

Right from their dating days, the fans have been looking forward to this beautiful couple and they never fail to shower all the love towards them. Indeed the fans always look forward to the upcoming pictures and posts of this lovely couple and now the pictures of the new house of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt which is named Vastu is getting viral all over the internet. Have a look at them here.

Posh and beautiful are the words which seem fit while watching these amazing inside pictures of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s home Vastu. Indeed it is one of the most luxurious and beautiful houses owned by any celebrity.

Having said that, we look forward to seeing some more amazing pictures and glimpses of the house in the upcoming posts and pictures of this beautiful couple. What are your views on this and how did you like these house pictures? Do let us know in the comment section below.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in the movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. On the other hand, actor Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for his upcoming action thriller Animal.

