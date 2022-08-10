Wow! Have a look at Maheep Kapoor's 50th birthday celebration

MUMBAI: Maheep Kapoor, wife of Sanjay Kapoor has been grabbing the attention with her looks and ruling the hearts. She was much loved in the web series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives on Netflix.

The star is celebrating her 50th birthday today and we can see many pictures and posts for the same. She has been sharing her celebration pictures on Instagram stories and it seems like it was grand.

As we look at these pictures, we won’t be wrong in saying that she had her best time celebrating her special day. She is looking extremely pretty as she celebrates her day.

These pictures are indeed grabbing the attention of the fans as many Bollywood celebrities wish the star on her special day. We wish Maheep Kapoor a very Happy Birthday!

What are your views on Maheep Kapoor and these pictures from her birthday celebration? Do let us know in the comment section below.

