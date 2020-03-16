Wow! Have a look at the actress made their debut with Dharma Production

MUMBAI: Over the time we have seen some amazing projects being made under Karan Johar’s banner Dharma Production. How can we forget movies like Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Kal Ho Na Ho, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, My name is Khan and few others which have indeed created a strong mark not only at the box office of India but also into the hearts and Minds of the fans.

No doubt the fans always look forward to the upcoming projects of Dharma Production and the movies are always the talk of the town. Having said that today let us have a look at the actresses who have made their Bollywood debut along with the production house Dharma Production

Alia Bhatt

No doubt Alia Bhatt has came a long way and she is one of the most loved and talented actress in the acting industry, as we all know actress Alia Bhatt made her debut along with the movie Student of the Year which was coming from Karan Johar Dharma Production

Tara Sutaria

Actress Tara Sutaria who is known not only for her acting but also for her sizzling looks all over the social media has also started her Bollywood journey with the movie Student of the Year 2 coming from Karan Johar’s Dharma Production.

Ananya Panday

Daughter of Chunky Pandey, Ananya Panday is known for her cuteness and her acting, as we all know along with Tara Sutaria actress Ananya Panday also made her Bollywood debut with the movie Student of the Year 2 coming from Dharma Production

Janhvi Kapoor

One of the actresses from the new lot who is known for her acting and her cuteness is Janhvi Kapoor, as we all know, Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with the movie Dhadak which is again a Dharma Production product.

Riya Vij

Riya Vij was seen in the movie Gippy, made her acting debut with the same movie, again the movie was a Dharma Production product.

Shanaya Kapoor

Daughter of Sanjay Kapoor, Shanaya is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the upcoming movie Bedhadak, this upcoming movie is also coming from the banner Dharma Production

Prajakta Kohli

Prajakta Kohli is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the upcoming movie Jugjugg Jeeyo, once again the movie is coming from Dharma Production.

Well these are the Bollywood actresses who have made their entry in Bollywood through Dharma Production movies and what are your views on this and which actress is your favourite, do let us know in the comments section below.

