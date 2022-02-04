Wow! Have a look at the Beautiful Sisters Of The Bollywood Stars And Their Stories

MUMBAI : Over the time we have seen these Bollywood actresses getting some immense love from the fans all across the globe. No doubt it is the hard work and dedication of the actresses which garner the love and attraction from the fans.

On the other hand the fans also look forward to knowing and reading more in detail about the actresses and their family members.

Having said that, today let us have a look at the sisters of some of the famous Bollywood stars and their profession.

1.Deepika Padukone and sister Anisha Padukone

Actress Deepika Padukone has indeed made her strong mark in the acting industry talking about her sister Anisha Padukone, she is a well known golf player and athlete since a very young age. She had played basketball and cricket during her school days, and has also reached the National level in cricket. Anisha now plays Golf professionally. She also plays the role of a director in Deepika Padukone's Foundation program Live Love Laugh.

2. Bhumi Pednekar and sister Samiksha Pednekar

Samiksha Pednekar who is the sister of Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar is so similar to her that many times fans get confused and address her as Bhumi Pednekar. Samiksha Pednekar is a lawyer by profession. Samiksha Pednekar is also a social media influencer, we have also seen Bhumi Pednekar along with Samiksha Pednekar in various events.

3. Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt

Shaheen Bhatt is the elder sister of famous Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt has recently written a book which deals with her fight with depression and several other incidents in her life. She also writes short plays and stories, she is also an inspiration for many people dealing with mental issues.

4. Bipasha Basu and sisters Bidisha Basu, Bijoyeta Basu

Elder sister of actress Bipasha Basu, Bidisha Basu is very rare to be seen in public. Unlike elder sister, Bijoyeta Basu is a famous social media influencer. Bijoyeta Basu is married to Karan Talreja.

5. Katrina Kaif and Isabelle Kaif

The younger sister of actress Katrina Kaif, Iisabelle Kaif has been into modelling since she was 14 years old, Isabelle Kaif is looking forward to making acting as her profession and we have seen Isabelle Kaif in the movie Time To Dance along with Sooraj Pancholi.

6. Disha Patani and sister Khushboo Patani

Khushboo Patani is the elder sister of Bollywood actress Disha Patani who is an engineering graduate. She had completed her graduation from DIT Engineering College with specialisation in electronics and communication. She is now serving the country as lieutenant in the Indian Force and she is a great dancer too.

7. Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon

Nupur Sanon who is the sister of Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon is a well-known face and YouTube star. Nupur Sanon has sung the covers of various songs which includes, Teri Galiyan, Janam Janam, Bekarar Karke and few others. We have also seen the actress in a video song Filhaal along with Akshay Kumar. She aspires to be a playback singer.

8. Taapsee Pannu and Shagun Pannu

Younger sister of Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu, Shagun Pannu is a social communication and media graduate, Shagun Pannu is also the owner of a wedding company. She was also a finalist of Miss India competition.

Well these are some of the details about unheard names of sisters of Bollywood actresses, what are your views on this. do let us know in the comments section below.

