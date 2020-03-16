Wow! Have a look at the Bollywood movies which were remade in Hollywood

We have seen Bollywood movies making remake of South movies, but today let us have a look at some of the Hollywood films which are inspired from the concept of Bollywood movies
MUMBAI: We have seen many remakes and rehashed versions of movies in Bollywood industry, the concept Hindi movies ideas are taken not only from south Indian industry but also from many international movies, and why not, the makers are at their level best to get some of the best content to the audience.

After looking at the Bollywood industry getting inspired from South Indian movies, today let us have a look at some of the Bollywood movies which have been remade in the Hollywood industry.

A Common Man (2013)– A Wednesday (2008)

How can we forget the movie Wednesday which was released in the year 2008 which had Naseeruddin Shah and Anupam Kher along with Jimmy Shergill, the movie was immensely loved, later in the year 2013 the movie was remade in Hollywood titled with the title A Common Man.

Delivery Man (2013)– Vicky Donor (2012)

Ayushman Khurrana’s debut movie Vicky Donor which was released in the year 2012 was immensely loved, later the movie was made in Hollywood industry with the name Delivery Man in the year 2013.

Fear (1996)– Darr (1993)

How can we forget one of the classic movies coming from Shahrukh Khan titled  Darr which was released in the year 1993, later this movie was remade in Hollywood in the name Fear in the year 1996.

Fanatic (2019) – Fan (2016)

Remember the movie Fan which has Shahrukh Khan in the leading role which was released in the year 2016 the movie was later remade in the year 2019 in the name Fanatic.

Man Vs Bee (2022) - Makkhi (2012)

Remember the movie Makkhi which had Kiccha Sudeep in the leading role which shows the struggle of a man trying to escape from a fly, now recently we have seen the trailer of the upcoming Netflix web series titled Man vs. Bee which is based on the similar concept.

These are some of the Bollywood ideas which have now been remade in Hollywood industry, what are your views on these movies and which movie did you like more, do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

