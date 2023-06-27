Wow! Have a look at the exotic honeymoon pictures of Sonnalli Seygall with husband Ashesh Sajnani

Recently married actress Sonnalli Seygall is treating us with some beautiful honeymoon pictures along with her husband which are definitely setting some major couple and vacation goals.
MUMBAI : Actress Sonnalli Seygall, who was seen and loved in the movies like Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Jai Mummy Di, recently got married to Ashesh Sajnani. Also the pictures from the wedding were getting viral all over the internet and fans were showering all the love towards this beautiful couple.

Having said that, the actress is now having best time of her life as she was seen enjoying her honeymoon in Maldives. The pictures dropped by her are definitely winning hearts of the fans and setting some major couple goals.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ALSO READ –  Shocking! “Showing skin is not fashion” netizens trolls Shriya Saran for her latest public appearance

No doubt, every picture above proves that the actress is having the best time of her life.

These pictures are definitely winning the hearts of the fans and these two are definitely complementing each other. What are your views on these honeymoon pictures of the actress? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ  OMG! Salman Khan gets a fresh death threat from gangster Goldy Brar, “hum maarenge ji, zaroor maarenge.”

