Wow! Have a look at the glimpses of Virat Kohli’s Alibaug house

These inside pictures of Virat Kohli’s house of Alibaug is grabbing the attention of the fans, have a look
Virat Kohli’s Alibaug house

MUMBAI : These celebrities never fail to impress the fans and grab their attention with their day to day activities, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has been winning the hearts of the fans. Over the time he has been getting immense love for his game and also for his few ads.

And now the star cricketer is grabbing the attention all over the media for his new lavish house, yes you heard Virat Kohli’s new house in Alibaug is grabbing the attention of the fans, and here are the inside pictures

Well do you know, this new house of Virat Kohli has been designed by Sussanne Khan who is the Creative Director. Located in the tranquil village of Awas, Alibaugh - Virat Kohli's villa is all about luxury.

What are your views on these inside pictures of Virat Kohli’s house, do let us know in the comment section below.

