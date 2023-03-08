Wow! Have a look at the Inside pictures of birthday celebration of Orhan Awatramani

MUMBAI: Over the time we have seen many Starkids getting clicked around the city and one name which has always been the talk of the town is the best friend of all these starkids, Orhan Awatramani.

We have often seen Orhan Awatramani getting clicked with the different Starkids at different occasions around the city, he is indeed the best friend of majority of all the star kids. The relation and the bond can be seen and reflect through the pictures which are being shared over the time.

Orhan Awatramani is media friendly and we have often seen him interacting with the paps. Recently Orhan Awatramani celebrated his birthday and the celebration pictures are getting viral all over the internet.

Indeed every picture speaks about the best time Orhan Awatramani had celebrating his birthday last night, and these picture definitely are grabbing ghd attention of the fans all over the internet.

Tellychakkar wishes Orhan Awatramani a very Happy Birthday and we shall look forward to see some more amazing pictures coming from the side of Orhan Awatramani.

