Wow! Have a look at the inside pictures of Karan Deol’s Roka ceremony

MUMBAI : It is celebration time for the Deol family as Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol is all set to get married, for quite a long time the marriage reports of Karan Deol were floating all over the internet and recently we have seen few pictures in the glimpses from the Roka ceremony of the actor.

There is a inside video going viral all over the internet where we can see Karan Deol is celebrating his roka along with his soon to be wife Drisha Acharya.



Apart from all this video there are few inside pictures from the ceremony which are getting viral all over the internet, have a look



As we can see in these pictures the Deols are with their family and friends celebrating this big occasion, we can see father Sunny Deol all along with Karan Deol and Rajveer Deol, in other picture we can see Sunny Deol and Abhay Deol posing along with Karan Deol with their friends.

Well indeed inside pictures of the roka ceremony of Karan Deol which are getting a lot of love from the fans all over and they are not keeping calm but are showering all the love towards groom to be Karan Deol.

What are your views on these inside pictures of the roka ceremony of Karan Deol, do let us know in the comment section below.

