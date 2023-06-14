Wow! Have a look at the inside pictures of Karan Deol’s Roka ceremony

These pictures directly from the Roka ceremony of Sunny Deol‘s son Karan Deol is getting viral all over the internet
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 06/14/2023 - 21:06
movie_image: 
KARAN DEOL

MUMBAI : It is celebration time for the Deol family as Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol is all set to get married, for quite a long time the marriage reports of Karan Deol were floating all over the internet and recently we have seen few pictures in the glimpses from the Roka ceremony of the actor.

 

 

There is a inside video going viral all over the internet where we can see Karan Deol is celebrating his roka along with his soon to be wife Drisha Acharya.


Apart from all this video there are few inside pictures from the ceremony which are getting viral all over the internet, have a look


As we can see in these pictures the Deols are with their family and friends celebrating this big occasion, we can see father Sunny Deol all along with Karan Deol and Rajveer Deol, in other picture we can see Sunny Deol and Abhay Deol posing along with Karan Deol with their friends.

Also read – Must Read! Here’s a look at the age gap between Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his co-stars
 
Well indeed inside pictures of the roka ceremony of Karan Deol which are getting a lot of love from the fans all over and they are not keeping calm but are showering all the love towards groom to be Karan Deol.

What are your views on these inside pictures of the roka ceremony of Karan Deol, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ -Wow! Shivaleeka Oberoi’s holiday is all about beautiful scenery and ocean

Karan Deol Sunny Deol Rajveer Deol Abhay Deol Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 06/14/2023 - 21:06

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Titli: Bold move! Titli walks out of her wedding despite the family pressure
MUMBAI:StarPlus has brought for its audience an unusual and never-seen-before love story titled TITLI. A perfect...
Pushpa Impossible: Emotional! Chirag heartbroken by the separation
MUMBAI:Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The...
Dhruv Tara: Upcoming Drama! A new person to bring BIG changes to Dhruv-Tara’s love story
MUMBAI:Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different eras...
Beautiful! Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s sunset picture goes viral; netizens say, “Vicky’s inner feelings be like ‘tu hai toh mujhe fir aur kya chaiye’"
MUMBAI:Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most loved jodis we have in the Hindi film industry. The actors’...
Junooniyatt: Saviour! Floor on fire, Jordan carries Elahi in his arms
MUMBAI:Colors' show produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Productions titled Junooniyatt is a musical...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Mastermind! Sahiba’s pregnancy report a brainchild of someone in the Brar family
MUMBAI : Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Recent Stories
Beautiful! Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s sunset picture goes viral; netizens say, “Vicky’s inner feelings be like ‘tu hai toh
Beautiful! Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s sunset picture goes viral; netizens say, “Vicky’s inner feelings be like ‘tu hai toh mujhe fir aur kya chaiye’"
Latest Video
Related Stories
Beautiful! Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s sunset picture goes viral; netizens say, “Vicky’s inner feelings be like ‘tu hai toh
Beautiful! Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s sunset picture goes viral; netizens say, “Vicky’s inner feelings be like ‘tu hai toh mujhe fir aur kya chaiye’"
WOW! Mrunal Thakur has some interesting films lined up; here’s a look at the latest update on them
WOW! Mrunal Thakur has some interesting films lined up; here’s a look at the latest update on them
Must Read! Here’s a look at the age gap between Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his co-stars
Must Read! Here’s a look at the age gap between Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his co-stars
Akshay
WHAT! Akshay Kumar to have three back-to-back releases in three months
SHIVALEEKA OBEROI
Wow! Shivaleeka Oberoi’s holiday is all about beautiful scenery and the ocean
times time couple gave major
Wow! Ram Charan celebrates 11 years of marriage, here are the times the couple gave major couple goals