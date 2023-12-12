Wow! Have a look at the inside pictures of Sheetal Thakur’s baby shower

Sheetal Thakur’s Baby shower was all about fun, games and lots of love, here are the inside pictures of the occasion
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 12/12/2023 - 17:30
movie_image: 
Sheetal

MUMBAI: Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur are indeed one of the most loved jodis we have in acting space, indeed we get to see less of the couple around the city, but whenever we see them they never fail to give some major couple goals. Indeed they have been giving some major couple goals with their beautiful clicks over the time.

As we know, Vikrant Massey got married to Sheetal Thakur in February, 2022 and the couple is now expecting their first baby, and now there are pictures going viral all over where we see the inside pictures of the baby shower of the actress and mom to be star Sheetal Thakur.

As we go through these clicks indeed we see nothing but love all over, these pictures speak that the baby shower was full of fun, games, food and lots of love. Indeed these pictures have brought smiles on our faces and have set some major couple goals. 

Also read- Exclusive! "I immediately cried when I read the script" - Vikrant Massey

Sharing with Tellychakkar exclusively the actor Vikrant Massey while promoting his movie 12th Fails shared that he is really very excited to step in this world of parenting, he really wishes for the best and seeking fans to keep loving like all these while.

Indeed it is a treat to watch this lovely couple of Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur and now we look forward to the good news which will be very soon

What are views on these inside pictures of Sheetal Thakur’s baby shower, and how do you like this lovely pair of Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read- Exclusive! "I am nervous and anxious, taking each day as it comes", Vikrant Massey on stepping into parenthood

 

Vikrant Massey Sheetal Thakur VIKRANT MASSEY FANS Sheetal Thakur fans Sheetal Thakur baby shower BOLLYWOOD SHAADI Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news SHOWBIZ NEWS B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 12/12/2023 - 17:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! Himanshi Khurana Finds Solace in Spiritual Journey After Recent Breakup
MUMBAI: Himanshi Khurana, known for her stint on Bigg Boss 13 and her relationship with Asim Riaz, recently shared...
Did You Know! Bobby Deol Draws Personal Emotions to Ace Emotional Scene in Animal; Imagines Losing Brother Sunny Deol
MUMBAI: In a recent revelation, Bobby Deol shared the emotional depth he brought to a pivotal scene in the movie Animal...
Must Read! Dipika Kakar Opens Up About Son Ruhaan's Teething Pain in Heartfelt Vlog, Shares Remedies
MUMBAI: In a candid and heartfelt vlog, actress Dipika Kakar sheds light on the challenging phase her son, Ruhaan, is...
What! KhanZaadi and Aoora's Growing Friendship Sparks Curiosity: Will She Share Her Difficult Past on Bigg Boss 17?
MUMBAI: Amidst the constant bickering and attention-seeking antics of other housemates, Korean pop singer Aoora has...
Must read! Bobby Deol Confirms Tamil Debut Alongside Suriya in Kanguva; Shares Insights into Challenging Role
MUMBAI: Bollywood's veteran, Bobby Deol, is reaching new heights in his career, and the latest buzz is his confirmation...
Wow! Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur's Joyful Jungle-Themed Baby Shower Unveiled in Fun-Filled Photos
MUMBAI: To commemorate this joyous occasion, Vikrant Massey organized a jungle-themed extravaganza for his radiant wife...
Recent Stories
Bobby
Did You Know! Bobby Deol Draws Personal Emotions to Ace Emotional Scene in Animal; Imagines Losing Brother Sunny Deol
Latest Video
Related Stories
Bobby
Did You Know! Bobby Deol Draws Personal Emotions to Ace Emotional Scene in Animal; Imagines Losing Brother Sunny Deol
Bobby
Must read! Bobby Deol Confirms Tamil Debut Alongside Suriya in Kanguva; Shares Insights into Challenging Role
Vikrant
Wow! Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur's Joyful Jungle-Themed Baby Shower Unveiled in Fun-Filled Photos
Brijendra
Exclusive! Brijendra Kala has his hands full with projects but here are the directors that he wishes to work with, deets inside
Brijendra
Exclusive! Brijendra Kala to be seen in upcoming movie Good Luck
Vicky
Must read! From a fanboy of SRK to sharing the screen, actor Vicky Kaushal has came a long way