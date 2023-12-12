Wow! Have a look at the insides of Sheetal Thakur’s baby shower

Sheetal Thakur’s Baby shower was all about fun, games and lots of love, here are the inside pictures of the occasion
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 12/12/2023 - 17:30
movie_image: 
Sheetal

MUMBAI: Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur are indeed one of the most loved jodis we have in acting space, indeed we get to see less of the couple around the city, but whenever we see them they never fail to give some major couple goals. Indeed they have been giving some major couple goals with their beautiful clicks over the time.

As we know, Vikrant Massey got married to Sheetal Thakur in February, 2022 and the couple is now expecting their first baby, and now there are pictures going viral all over where we see the inside pictures of the baby shower of the actress and mom to be star Sheetal Thakur.


As we go through these clicks indeed we see nothing but love all over, these pictures speak that the baby shower was full of fun, games, food and lots of love, indeed these pictures have brought smiles on our faces and surely they have a major couple yet again.

Also read- Exclusive! "I immediately cried when I read the script" - Vikrant Massey

Sharing with Tellychakkar exclusively the actor Vikrant Massey while promoting his movie 12th Fails shared that he is really very excited to step in this world of parenting, he really wishes for the best and seeking fans to keep loving like all these while.

Indeed it is a treat to watch this lovely couple of Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur and now we look forward to the good news which will be very soon

What are views on these inside pictures of baby shower of Sheetal Thakur, and how do you like this lovely pair of Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read- Exclusive! "I am nervous and anxious, taking each day as it comes", Vikrant Massey on stepping into parenthood

 

FarhanKhan

About Author

