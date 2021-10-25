Wow! Have a look at the unseen sisters of famous Bollywood celebrities

MUMBAI : The lives of Bollywood celebrities are always in the limelight, and fans and the paparazzi are very eager to know about the personal life of actors, including about their family members.

Actors very often talk about their siblings and the bond that they share with them. We have frequently seen them talking about how they never needed friends as their siblings were their best friends.

Some sibling pairs of B-town are very famous and loved by the audiences.

Kareena Kapoor – Karisma Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor – Ishaan Kattar, Sonam Kapoor – Rhea Kapoor, Katrina Kaif – Isabelle Kaif, and Salman – Arbaaz – Sohil are a few sibling pairs who are known and famous.

There are a few siblings who are away from the public eye and paparazzi. They live a quiet life in spite of their siblings being huge Bollywood stars.

Today, we bring to you the unseen pictures of Bollywood celebrities with their beloved sisters.

Have a look below.

1. Deepika and Anisha Padukone

Anisha is Deepika’s younger sister, and the two really share a special bond. Anisha is a top golfer in the country. She is among the top 10 players in India.

2. Shah Rukh Khan and Shehnaaz Lalarukh Khan

The Badshah of Bollywood SRK’s sister is unknown to the public. She makes a rare appearance in front of the media and not many details are available about her. She has not been keeping well for several years, and SRK sees to it that she gets the best treatment. She is extremely proud of her brother who has achieved so much in such a short span of time.

3. Bipasha Basu and Vijeta Basu

Vijeta is the younger sibling of Bipasha Basu, and the two are very close to each other. In an interview, Bipasha had said that she treats her like a little baby and pampers her a lot. She too aspires to be in the industry but is taking it slow. Vijeta takes her elder sister Bipasha as her role model.

4. Ranbir Kapoor – Riddhima Kapoor

Riddhima Kapoor is the elder sister of Ranbir and she is quite protective of her brother. The two are very close to each other. Riddhima is a successful jewellery designer and is quite famous when it comes to her work. But she prefers to be away from the limelight and hardly anyone would get a glimpse of her.

5. Arjun Kapoor - Anshula Kapoor

Arjun has always been a protective elder brother to his little sister Anshula. The two set major sibling goals as they share posts on social media and express their feelings for each other. Arjun in a couple of interviews said that post his mom’s demise, Anshula is his world and his life revolves around her. Anshula has worked in Google, and currently, she works as an assistant director for big-banner movies.

6. Abhishek Bachchan – Shwetha Bachchan Nanda

Shwetha is the elder sister to Abhishek and the two are close to each other. Shwetha in one of her interviews did say that she is very protective about Abhishek, and whenever he gets trolled, she gets very upset and angry. During their childhood days, Abhishek used to trouble her a lot and they used to have massive fights. The two are extremely close to each other and give major sibling goals.

7. Ranveer Singh - Ritika Bhavnani

Ritika is the elder sister of Ranveer Singh and she takes care of him as his second mother. She is extremely protective and caring towards the actor. Ranveer Singh is one of the interviews had mentioned that he is blessed to have her in his life, and since childhood, she shields him from all problems.

8) Saif Ali Khan – Saba Ali Khan

Saba is the eldest sister of Saif Ali Khan. She prefers to be away from the limelight and is nowhere seen in the public eye. On her social media account, one would see how close she is to everyone, and she loves her two siblings Said and Soha a lot and is very protective and caring towards them.

9. Alia Bhatt – Shaheen Bhatt

Shaheen is the elder sister of Alia Bhatt and the two are extremely close to each other. Alia many times has said that her sister means the world to her. When Shaheen spoke about her struggles with depression, Alia had broken down as her sister went through so much. The actress has always maintained that Shaheen is the backbone of her life.

10. Kriti Sanon – Nupur Sanon

Kriti and Nupur are extremely close to each other. Nupur is the younger sister of Kriti and the two more than siblings are best of friends. On Rakhi, they both tie Rakhi to each other and promise to be with each other’s side and always be each other’s backbone. Nupur will be soon seen debuting in Bollywood.

No doubt that these actors and their siblings give us major sibling goals and are extremely loving and caring towards each other.

