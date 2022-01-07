Wow! Have Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt planned for Babymoon? Scroll down to know more

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor who are all set to embrace parenthood are planning ahead for babymoon after announcing pregnancy on social media

MUMBAI: Alia is currently in London busy shooting for her Hollywood debut and recently the mommy-to-be reunited with filmmaker Karan Johar and her ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ co-star Ranveer Singh. And according to reports, Alia will head for a quick babymoon to an undisclosed location with Ranbir before returning to Mumbai.

Reportedly, Alia and Ranbir couldn’t go on a honeymoon because of their hectic schedules. After Alia wraps up the shoot in the first half of July, she will be enjoying a babymoon with her husband. The report further adds that that they might explore the European countryside.

Meanwhile another online report suggest that Alia and her co-star Ranveer Singh will fly to Austria from London, where they will also shoot a song for ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’.

On the other hand, dad-to-be Ranbir is busy with the promotions of his upcoming film ‘Shamshera’, the actor is busy with the shoot of Luv Ranjan’s next with Shraddha Kapoor. Reportedly, Ranbir has taken off to Mauritius for an important shoot schedule of the film.

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will be shooting in Mauritius till the first week of July, which is the film’s final schedule. The duo will be shooting for a major song sequence there, post which Ranbir will return to Mumbai.

