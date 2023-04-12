Wow! "He should immediately do Dhoom 4 or Don 3", netizens for Ranbir Kapoor after Animal's success

Actor Ranbir Kapoor is getting some interesting response for movie Animal. Many suggest that he should do more of such grey or negative action oriented characters. Here are the comments.
Ranbir Kapoor

MUMBAI : Actor Ranbir Kapoor is indeed one of the versatile talents we have in the acting space. Over the time with his different sorts of acting in different movies, the actor has created a solid mark in the hearts of the fans. The actor is currently grabbing the attention and making headlines for his movie Animal.

He is indeed getting a lot of love for his movie Animal and his character in the movie. Fans are not keeping calm but are showering all the love for the actor as they have seen a different side of the actor, Ranbir Kapoor in Animal.

Well have a look at the comments from the netizens  

Akash – “He was too goods in the movie Animal, I loved him a lot, he should be doing more of grey rather than romantic”. 

Priti – “Ranbir is my love, he pulled the flawed character in Animal with so much of ease, I would really want to see him in more negative roles”. 

Priyanka – “Without wasting time, Ranbir should do Dhoom 4. It will be a treat to watch him”. 

Prathmaesh – “It’s better to replace Ranveer with Ranbir in Don 3, the actor will nail after what he did in Animal”. 

Well, these are the comments coming from the fans and netizens as they loved actor Ranbir Kapoor in the movie and want him to do some specific kind of movies in coming time.

What are your views on this? Do let us know in the comment section below.  

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading TellyChakkar. 

