Wow! "He should immediately do Dhoom4 or Don3" netizens for Ranbir Kapoor after Animal success

MUMBAI : Actor Ranbir Kapoor is indeed one of the versatile talents we have in the acting space, over the time with his different sorts of acting in different movies the actor has created a solid mark in the hearts of the fans. The actor is currently grabbing the attention and making headlines for his movie Animal.

He is indeed getting a lot of love for his movie Animal and his character in the movie, the fnas are not keeping calm but are showering all the love for the actor as they have seen a different side of the actor, Ranbir Kapoor in Animal.

Well have a look at the comments from the netizens

Akash – “He was too goods in the movie Animal, I loved him alot, he should be doing more of grey rather than romantic”

Priti – “Ranbir is my love, really can't he had pulled the flawed character in Animal at so much of ease, I would really want to see him more in negative roles”

Priyanka – “Without wasting time now Ranbir should do Dhoom 4, It will be a treat to watch him”

Prathmaesh – “it’s better to replace Ranveer with Ranbir in Don 3, the actor will nail after what he did in Animal”

Well these are comments coming from the fans and netizens as they loved the actor Ranbir Kapoor in the movie and they want him to do a specific kind of movie in the coming time.

