Wow! Hema Malini expresses her love and appreciation for Sunny Deol and his film Gadar 2

MUMBAI: Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 has been creating history at the box office. While the world is celebrating the film, Hema Malini, who is married to Sunny’s father Dharmendra, recently spoke about the film’s success and shared that she would often tell Sunny to make his “best film” yet. The actor came up with Gadar 2, which has been getting a lot of love from his fans.

Hema shared with News 18 Showsha, “People love Sunny a lot. They wanted him. I also used to tell him you have to do the best one now. Karna padega (You’ll have to). (He would say) Haan haan, main karunga (Yes yes, I will do it). He’s very sweet. And he did this picture and I am so thrilled about it. He has got so much of appreciation, so much publicity, very nice. Each and every scene was so good.”

A few days ago, Hema went to watch the film and after stepping out of the theatre, she told the photographers, “I just watched Gadar. I liked it a lot. It is very interesting. I felt like I was watching a film from the ’70s and ’80s. Anil Sharma has brought back that era, he has directed the film beautifully.”

Hema’s daughter Esha Deol recently held a screening for Gadar 2 which was attended by Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol.

Gadar 2 has become Sunny Deol’s most successful film to date. The film has already made Rs 418.9 crore at the domestic box office and is still running successfully in theatres.

