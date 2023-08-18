Wow! Hema Malini expresses her love and appreciation for Sunny Deol and his film Gadar 2

Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 has been creating history at the box office. While the world is celebrating the film, Hema Malini, who is married to Sunny’s father Dharmendra, recently spoke about the film’s success and shared that she would often tell Sunny to make his “best film” yet.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 08/28/2023 - 02:15
movie_image: 
Hema

MUMBAI: Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 has been creating history at the box office. While the world is celebrating the film, Hema Malini, who is married to Sunny’s father Dharmendra, recently spoke about the film’s success and shared that she would often tell Sunny to make his “best film” yet. The actor came up with Gadar 2, which has been getting a lot of love from his fans.

Also read - Woah! Sunny Deol to star in Maa Tujhe Salaam 2?

Hema shared with News 18 Showsha, “People love Sunny a lot. They wanted him. I also used to tell him you have to do the best one now. Karna padega (You’ll have to). (He would say) Haan haan, main karunga (Yes yes, I will do it). He’s very sweet. And he did this picture and I am so thrilled about it. He has got so much of appreciation, so much publicity, very nice. Each and every scene was so good.”

A few days ago, Hema went to watch the film and after stepping out of the theatre, she told the photographers, “I just watched Gadar. I liked it a lot. It is very interesting. I felt like I was watching a film from the ’70s and ’80s. Anil Sharma has brought back that era, he has directed the film beautifully.”

Hema’s daughter Esha Deol recently held a screening for Gadar 2 which was attended by Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol.

Also read - Woah! Sunny Deol reacts to the news of his villa being auctioned

Gadar 2 has become Sunny Deol’s most successful film to date. The film has already made Rs 418.9 crore at the domestic box office and is still running successfully in theatres.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - The Indian Express 


    
 

Sunny Deol Gadar 2 Hema Malini Dharmendra Esha Deol Ahana Deol Bobby Deol Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 08/28/2023 - 02:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Sheezan Khan shares his thoughts behind his own YouTube channel; says, "The channel content will be spontaneous"
MUMBAI: Over the recent years, many celebrities have started their own Youtube channels, showcasing their unique...
Vibhuti Thakur on being part of Jahaan Chaand Rehta Hain: I can resonate very well with my role
MUMBAI:  Actress Vibhuti Thakur, who plays the role of Saraswati, a teacher, in the show says that she can really...
Somy Ali: Since mental health issues are not tangible ailments, people are more than likely going to ignore it
MUMBAI: Covid has made the world realise the importance of mental well being. While most of us took care of our...
Rahul Sharma: Playing Madan Lal Dhingra helped me delve into the lives of our valiant freedom fighters and gain insights
MUMBAI:  Actress Kshitee Jog who was seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani as Rocky's(Ranveer Singh) mother, Punam...
Emotional! Anil Sharma reveals about Sunny Deol crying when Gadar 2 released in theatres
MUMBAI: Gadar 2 came and stormed up the box office and how! Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel once again pulled the crowd to...
Must read! Will Sunny Deol charge more than Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan with Gadar 2's success?
MUMBAI: Sunny Deol, who has become the first 60-plus actor to enter the 400 crore club in Bollywood with his massive...
Recent Stories
Anil Sharma
Emotional! Anil Sharma reveals about Sunny Deol crying when Gadar 2 released in theatres
Latest Video
Related Stories
Anil Sharma
Emotional! Anil Sharma reveals about Sunny Deol crying when Gadar 2 released in theatres
Salman
Must read! Will Sunny Deol charge more than Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan with Gadar 2's success?
Menon
Woah! Kay Kay Menon talks about playing serious and comic roles, reveals himself to be 'seriously funny'
Amitabh
What! Mr. India was to have Amitabh Bachchan as lead with Ramesh Sippy as the director reveals producer Boney Kapoor
Manoj Desai
Woah! Manoj Desai recalls being warned by Amitabh Bachchan's mother Teji for her son's life being in potential danger, read more
Alia
Wow! Alia Bhatt opens about being conscious about body weight and getting over it, read more