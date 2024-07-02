Wow! Hema Malini referred to Bharat Takhtani as 'Son' when Esha shared an unheard anecdote from her 'Bidaai'

MUMBAI: Among Bollywood's most gifted actresses is Esha Deol. The diva captured the hearts of her fans with her incredible performances in films such as No Entry, Dhoom, Kaal, and Dus. In addition, Esha has been in the news because of rumors regarding her private life. For those who are unaware, Esha supposedly announced to the world that she and her husband, Bharat Takhtani, were divorcing after twelve happy years of marriage.

he separated pair hasn't disclosed their reason for divorcing each other, but according to a widely shared Reddit thread, Bharat cheated on Esha. In the midst of all of this, a video with Esha's mother Hema Malini sobbing as she referred to Bharat as her "son" went viral.

Hema Malini's 2020 appearance in the singing competition Indian Idol was featured in the old video. The actress looked gorgeous in the video wearing a shimmery saree with pastel hues that she paired with a blouse that matched. Stars were added to her style by subtle makeup, half-tied hair, a bindi, a layered neckpiece, and a set of earrings.

In a video message, Esha is shown praising and showing love to her mother. In the video, Esha claimed that even though Hema Malini is everyone's "Dreamgirl," she and Ahana still think of the veteran actress as their mother.

Esha Deol revealed in the video message that her mother, Hema Malini, has experienced many hardships in life, something that both she and her sister, Ahana, are well aware of. Speaking more about the subject, Esha revealed a never-before-heard story from her wedding day.

Like any other girl, the diva admitted that her bidaai was a little difficult for her, but Hema Malini showed strength through that rasam. Esha went on to say that her mother contacted her after she left the house and started crying. Hema started crying again at this anecdote.

Hema Malini refrained from crying even more as she confirmed that Esha and Ahana were her two babies and had always been at her side. Hema said, "My two girls brought me two sons, my sons-in-law." She also described Bharat and Vaibhav Vohra, the husband of Ahana, as a wonderful person. The actress gave Dharmendra credit as well for the contentment of a happy family.

Online rumors that Bharat and Esha had trouble getting along appeared for a few days. These rumors started after Esha stopped sharing pictures of her now-divorced husband on social media and the couple ceased appearing in public.

However, according to a story in the Delhi Times, Esha and Bharat announced their mutually amicable split and acknowledged their breakup in a joint statement. The couple requested that people respect their privacy in the statement and declared that their children's welfare would come first even at this difficult time in their lives.

