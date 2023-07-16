Wow! Hema Malini reveals about her relationship with her former partners Jeetendra and Sanjeev Kumar post the split

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very promising note. The show has a Punjabi setting and involves 3 love stories starring Himanshi Parashar, Vijendra Kumeria, Roopam Sharma, Tushar Dhembla, Prachi Hada and Jatin Arora. The current track revolves around Seerat being tortured by Garry.

Currently, Jasleen comes to meet Seerat to make her like herself. Jasleen asks Seerat to be her best friend and not to hide anything from her.

Jasleen plays with Seerat's emotions as she wants to know about the promise made by Angad. Jasleen furthermore reminds Seerat that Sahiba is with Angad due to her going away from him.

Shockingly, Jasleen begins to poison Seerat's mind to destroy the budding love story of Angad and Sahiba. Jasleen does not want the couple to live happily and tries to bring Seerat between them.

Will Jasleen and Seerat succeed in their plan?

