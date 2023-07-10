Wow! Hema Malini shares her secret to ageless beauty at 75, Teases Dharmendra's gift; Says ‘It depends on how you look after yourself’

MUMBAI: Veteran performer Hema Malini paused on her 75th birthday to consider her extraordinary life. The actress discussed her fondest recollections, and it should come as no surprise that she cited the height of her career a time when she was preoccupied with a number of concurrent projects as the best time of her life. Hema and her husband, the actor Dharmendra, also discussed Hema's birthday plans.

(Also read: Revelation! Hema Malini breaks silence on why she does not live with Dharmendra )

Hema stated that her successful career in the film industry was the most wonderful time of her life in an interview with Hindustan Times. She stated, “The most beautiful one was when I was very busy working in films. From 1975 to 1985, I don’t think I rested even one day. I was continuously working, like it was Sholay one day, then going to Afghanistan for Dharmatma, then going to Russia, within two months coming back to shoot in Nasik. I played so many different kind of roles, in my personal life too. That was a great time, and what is paying me back today.”

Blockbusters frequently emerged from Hema's on-screen pairings with Dharmendra, Shashi Kapoor, and Dev Anand in the 1970s. Hema kept working as an actress even after she wed Dharmendra. She garnered positive reviews for her on-screen marriage to Rajesh Khanna in movies released between 1980 and 1987. Box office successes for films like Hum Dono and Kudrat were declared.

Together with Dharmendra, she produced a number of successful movies, including the enduring Sholay, Raja Jani, Baghavat, and others. Dharmendra was on vacation in the US, returned to Mumbai to celebrate Hema's birthday, according to Hema in the same interview. As she said, “He is here for my birthday, and the biggest gift he gives me is spending time with us. I am 75 today, I can’t believe it myself! But age is just a number. It depends on how you look after yourself, if others are inspired by the work you do. That’s life. I do the work that I get, spend time with my children and grandchildren. Life is beautiful.”

In 1980, Hema and Dharmendra got married. At the time, Dharmendra was already wed to Prakash Kaur, with whom he had four kids: daughters Ajeeta and Vijeta, boys Sunny and Bobby. He welcomed Esha and Ahana, two daughters, with Hema.

(Also read: Wow! Hema Malini reveals about her relationship with her former partners Jeetendra and Sanjeev Kumar post the split )

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – The Indian Express