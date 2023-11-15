Wow! Here are 7 things you need to know about every celebrity's BFF, Orhan Awartramani aka Orry

Orhan Awatramani aka Orry, has been the talk of the town for the netizens recently as he is often seen hanging out with A-lister Bollywood stars, attending parties and events, and posing for paps with them.
ORHAN AWARTRAMANI

Orhan Awatramani aka Orry, has been the talk of the town for the netizens recently as he is often seen hanging out with A-lister Bollywood stars, attending parties and events, and posing for paps with them. 

Also read - Mystery solved! This is what every celebrity's BFF Orhan Awartramani aka Orry does for a living

Social media users have been wondering for a long now about him, his family background, his work profile, his source of income, and much more. 

In the latest episode of Koffee With Karan 8, Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan also talked about Orry, again leading netizens intrigued about his identity.

He was born in Mumbai on August 2 and is the son of businessman Suraj K Awatramani and Shahnaz Awatramani. Awatramanis is a filthy rich family, and they are involved in liquor, hotel, and real estate business.He studied in the US along with the children of many Bollywood celebrities and powerful personalities.

His latest Instagram post features himself giving an interview, where he reveals who he is and how is papped every time with popular Bollywood A-listers.

In the same interview, he even revealed he used to work as a waiter at one point in his life and was part of a 'waiters' group.Netizens have also dug out his LinkedIn profile and found out that he has been working as a Special Project Manager at Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) for the last six years. 

Also read - Must read! Orry, Pulkit Samrat and others, check out the names who made it to Manish Malhotra Diwali Bash for the very first time

In the latest episode of KWK8, when Karan Johar asked Sara and Ananya's BFF Orry's mysterious work profile. He asked ''Who is Orry, the world wants to know?" In reply, Sara said "He is a man of many things. He is a really funny person.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - India TV 

