Wow! Here are couples who got married in Udaipur, take a look

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are set to get married this weekend at The Leela Palace in Udaipur. Their wedding celebrations have kick-started with Parineeti's mehendi ceremony which took place today, on September 22.
MUMBAI: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are set to get married this weekend at The Leela Palace in Udaipur. Their wedding celebrations have kick-started with Parineeti's mehendi ceremony which took place today, on September 22.

Also read - OMG! Take a look at this heavenly sight of Parineeti Chopra entering her wedding

With the grand wedding of the actress and the AAP MP, Udaipur has once again become a hotspot for high-profile destination weddings. 

The picturesque city has many a time witnessed weddings of popular Bollywood celebrities, including Raveena Tandon-Anil Thadani and Neil Nitin Mukesh-Rukmini Sahay, among others.

Udaipur first came into the limelight as a destination wedding in 2004 when actress Raveena Tandon and film distributor Anil Thadani got married at the Jagmandir Palace situated in the middle of Lake Pichola.

Raveena Tandon and film distributor Anil Thadani got married on February 22, 2004 at the Jagmandir Palace in Pichola Lake, Udaipur. After this, Udaipur became much sought-after as the most dreamy destination for grand weddings.

Raveena and Anil's marriage took place according to Punjabi and Sindhi customs. The actress arrived at the pavilion for the pheras sitting in a 100 year old doli, which was once used by the Queen of Mewar. In 2015, the 90s actress and Anil celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary in the same place.

Neil Nitin Mukesh, the grandson of famous singer Mukesh, married Rukmini Sahay at the Radisson Blue Palace, Udaipur on February 9 2017. Several film personalities, including actors Rajiv Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor, attended the ceremony.

Bollywood actress Natasha Stankovic and Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya got married on February 15, 2023, at Hotel Raffles, built in the middle of Udaysagar Lake. 

On the first day, they got married following Christian traditions and on the second day they tied the knot in a traditional Hindu wedding. Hardik Pandya's fellow Indian cricketer, Dinesh Karthik, performed the Kanyadaan.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding promises grandeur. The couple will host guests from both the realms of politics and the film industry. 

RagNeeti, as they are fondly called, got engaged in May this year and the news of their relationship came to the limelight just a few days prior to that, though they had reportedly known each other for years.

Both Parineeti and Raghav will opt for Manish Malhotra ensembles for their big day. The couple is keen on making sure that their wedding stays simple and elegant. 

Also read -Wow! Bride to-be Parineeti Chopra gives THIS reaction to one of her old clips of talking about finding a 'perfect partner'

It was reported that the couple would have a Punjabi menu, since both the groom and bride are Punjabis. As the wedding is in Udaipur, guests will also be served local Rajasthani delicacies.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

