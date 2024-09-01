Wow! Here are some chill-time bts pictures from Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone movie Fighter that you don’t want to miss

We are here with some Behind-the-scenes images from the sets of the movie where not just Hrithik and Deepika, but we can see a lot of other cast and crew members enjoying some off-camera time together.
MUMBAI: The upcoming action film "Fighter," starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, has been the talk of the town ever since its announcement. Siddharth Anand, the filmmaker of Bang Bang, War, and Pathaan, has directed his first aerial action movie.

Fans are undoubtedly excited about the new film and can't wait to watch Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone together on the big screen for the first time. Given that this is India's first-ever aerial action entertainer, there is a lot of excitement surrounding the movie.

Also read - Announcement! A new song announced from the Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter, a glimpse inside

The movie has been discussed by the fans ever since it was first announced, for a variety of reasons. On occasions, online users expressed their thoughts about the film's first release, while on other occasions, viewers became enthralled with the Behind-the-scenes photos.

Earlier, the makers of the movie released two songs from the movie which created a wave of appreciation as the audience loved it very much. While one song shows the amazing dance moves of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, the other shows a sizzling hot chemistry between the two.

The other day, the makers released another song wherein we got to see the ideal friendship between the characters and the song was very much loved by the audiences. Recently, there have been talks about the trailer of the movie being released on the 15th of Jan.

Check out the pictures below:

Till now, all the talks about the movie have really contributed to the hype and the audience will have their expectations high with the movie.

Also read -Fighter teaser! Siddharth Anand’s directorial promises to be a perfect tribute on this Republic Day

Tell us what you think about this, in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

About Author

