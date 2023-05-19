Wow! Here are the details you need to know about the movie Animal

MUMBAI: Indeed movie Animal is one of the much awaited movies of the year 2023, the movie which has some great cast like Ranbir Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Anil Kapoor, Fahim Fazli, Rashmika Mandanna is directed by Kabir Singh fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The movie has been grabbing the attention of the fans because it surely gives the feeling that the actor Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in a never seen before negative character in the movie.

Well there are many BTS pictures which are floating all over the internet directly from the sets of the movie which are indeed raising the excitement level of the fans, the fans are now eagerly looking forward to the movie and to know more about the plot of the movie.

Reportedly, it is said that, the plot of the movie Animal unfolds in a family of a gangster with actor Anil Kapoor as the Godfather and Ranbir Kapoor as his son. On the other hand it is said that the actor Shakti Kapoor plays yesteryear gangster and the actor has shot his portions in the recent past.

Well this news has grabbed the attention of the fans and has raised the excitement of the fans, and we shall look forward to know more about the movie and to see the actor Ranbir Kapoor in a never seen before avatar in the movie.

