Wow! Here are times when Raghav Chadha fondly expressed love for his to-be wife Parineeti Chopra

MUMBAI: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are the talk of the town these days. They got engaged on May 13 in New Delhi and the ceremony was attended by a lot of high-profile names like Priyanka Chopra and Arvind Kejriwal etc. Ahead of their wedding slated to take place later this month, here are five instances when the AAP politician spoke about his lady love.

1. Raghav Chadha’s love-filled Instagram post for Parineeti Chopra

On May 22, a couple of days after their engagement, Raghav Chadha shared a series of pictures from the ceremony on his Instagram handle. In them, the two can be seen holding hands and showing their beautiful ring. He captioned it, "And one fine day, this beautiful girl entered my life, adding a colourful dash of smiles, laughter and sparkle to brighten it up, and whose gentle, reassuring embrace promised eternal love and support."

2. Raghav Chadha reflects on how much life changed after engagement

In an interview with The Quint in July, the Rajya Sabha MP was asked about how much life change has changed for him after the engagement. Initially hesitant, he said: "But yes, most certainly, my colleagues, co-workers in the party, and my seniors tease me a little less now... Earlier they used to ask me to get married, now they tease me a little less because they know I am getting married soon."

3. Raghav Chaddha recalls meeting Parineeti Chopra for the first time

In a conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia, Chadha recalled meeting Chopra for the first time. He said that it was "very magical and a very organic way of meeting."

4. Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra visited the Golden Temple

In July, Chadha shared a picture of himself and Chopra where the duo is praying in front of the Harmandir Sahib in Amritsar, Punjab. He captioned it, "Amidst sacred hymns and serenity, I closed my eyes, bowed my head, and said a little prayer. With @parineetichopra by my side, it was even more special. Blessed to seek blessings at Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib ji in Amritsar today."

5. Raghav Chadha on having Parineeti Chopra in his life

In a conversation with Ranveer Allahabadia for his podcast, the AAP leader expressed his feelings about having Parineeti in his life. He said, "It is something that I thank God every day for, for giving me Parineeti in my life." He also called her a blessing and said that he is happy that she is his life partner.

