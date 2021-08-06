WOW! Here is how Aadar Jain’s birthday was made special by his Bae Tara Sutaria, here are the inside pictures

MUMBAI: Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain are indeed one of the cutest couples in B Town, and over the time we have seen and heard about their relationships and have loved this pair, Aadar Jain on Thursday celebrated his 27th birthday, and this birthday was made special by his bae Tara Sutaria.

The glimpse of the birthday celebration was shared by the actor on his Instagram story, and we see some amazing birthday celebrations of the actor and some special moments with his bae Tara Sutaria.

Have a look:

In the photo, Tara can be seen treating Aadar to a piece of birthday cake, making it a super cute moment from the birthday party.

Earlier on Thursday, Tara Sutaria wished Aadar Jain taking to her Instagram handle and wrote. "Happy birthday, my light,", to which the actor replied referring to Tara Sutaria as his "sunshine girl", Aadar Jain commented: "I love you, sunshine girl." Needless to say that birthday boy Aadar Jain's comment turned out to be the most liked on Tara Sutaria's post.

Well no doubt these two are giving some major couples goals to the fans. What are your views on this ? Do let us know in the comment section below.

On the work front Aadar Jain was last seen in movie Hello Charlie and on the other hand Tara Sutaria will next be seen in Ek Villain Returns, co-starring John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Disha Patani and also in movie Tadap.

