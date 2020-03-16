Wow! Here is how Maniesh Paul’s bed stores look like

MUMBAI: Host and actor Maniesh Paul is no doubt one of the most loved talents coming from B Town, we have seen Maniesh Paul gracing many events, reality game shows and award functions with his beautiful hosting skills and grabbing attention of the fans. Maniesh Paul was also loved in the acting space with his movies like Mickey Virus and recently he is the talk of the town for his recently released movie Jugjugg Jeeyo which had Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Neetu Kapoor.

No doubt with his amazing comic timing and one liners the actor has managed to create a special place in the hearts and Minds of the fans with his movie Jugjugg Jeeyo. Also the fans would love to see more of the actor in the upcoming days.

Well for all the Maniesh Paul fans, do you really want to know how the bed stories of the actor look like? We came across this amazing post of an actor which indeed defines the bed stories of the actor.

Hilarious is the word that comes into our minds as we see this post, no doubt he always treats the fans with something hilarious and this is indeed one of them.

No doubt it is always a treat to watch the actor Maniesh Paul in his movies and we look forward to see some more amazing characters coming from the side of the actor in the coming days.

What are your views on the actor and this post, do let us know in the comment section below.

