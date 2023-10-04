Wow! Here is how Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed their son Vayu at their Delhi House

MUMBAI: Indeed Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood industry, also known as the style icon actress Sonam Kapoor never fails to impress the fans not only with her acting and movies but also with her fashion.

The fans always look forward to the upcoming news and posts of the actress Sonam Kapoor when the couple Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja delivered a baby boy in the year 2022, the fans were are not keeping calm but were wishing the beautiful couple and now there are latest pictures floating all over the internet where we can see their son Vayu is receiving some grand welcome at their Delhi house.





As we see in these pictures Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s son is getting some grand welcome at their Delhi house, and we see the house is beautifully decorated with lots of flowers and lightning.

No doubt Sonam Kapoor along with Anand Ahuja and family are giving some major family goals, what are your views on these latest pictures of Sonam Kapoor and family giving grand welcome to their her son Vayu, do let us know in the comment section below.

