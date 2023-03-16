WOW! Here’s a look at the oldest and the youngest Oscar winner

MUMBAI :A few days ago, Oscars 2023 took place and of course Indian movies and celebs left a mark there. While RRR won Best Original Song award, The Elephant Whisperers won Best Documentary Short award. Apart from these films, even Indian celebs like Deepika Padukone, Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Guneet Monga and others left a mark with their appearances at The Academy awards.

Well, this year, one film that actually left a strong mark at the Oscars was Everything Everywhere All. The movie took home multiple awards.

Every year, before the ceremony, Oscars always make it to the headlines for multiple reasons, nominations, presenters, and a lot more. But today, let’s talk about the oldest and the youngest winner at the Oscars.

So, the oldest winner at the Oscars till now is James Ivory. He was 89 when won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay in 2018 for the Call Me By Your Name.

Well, talking about the youngest winner, it is Tatum O'Neal. She won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for the movie Paper Moon. She was only 10 years old when she received the award. While Tatum is the youngest winner, the youngest nominee is Justin Henry who was only 8 when he was nominated for Kramer vs. Kramer.

Now, let’s wait and watch if someone will be able to beat James Ivory and Tatum O'Neal at the Oscars to be the oldest and the youngest Oscar winner.

