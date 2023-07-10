Wow! Here’s a proof for why we think that this year belongs to the Deol family

MUMBAI :The Hindi film industry has many popular families wherein many actors have been introduced to the audience. One of the most famous families in the Hindi film industry is the Deol family.

The Deol family has some amazing actors like Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. While we know about the fan following of all these actors, we should also note that there have not been times when the Deol family actors gave good performances but did not manage to collect good enough collections.

Things have changed for the Deol family it seems. We saw one of the biggest openings and collections for Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 but that’s not all. So here we show you a list of things that point out how this year has been a year for the Deol family.

Check it out below:

Sunny Deol in Gadar 2

All Hindi movie buffs know how big Gadar was in its day. While the impact of the movie was huge, Gadar 2 came out in August and shook the industry as the audience went crazy for the movie. Gadar 2 made a total collection of 524 cr, beating Shahrukh Khan starrer Pathaan.

Dharmendra’s performance in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt was big hit and Dharmendra’s role in the movie was loved and appreciated. Even Dharmendra’s on-screen kiss scene went viral. Other than his role in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, it is said that Dharmendra will also be seen in the upcoming Rajkumar Hirani movie Dunki.

Bobby Deol in Animal

The hype is real for Bobby Deol in the movie Animal. The movie has been in talks for a long time and the expectations are only rising after its teaser. While the teaser showed Ranbir Kapoor’s journey, people could not ignore Bobby Deol at the end of the teaser and those few seconds became the subject of the hype. This will be the 3rd time Bobby Deol will be playing a negative role after Aashram and Love Hostel.

Rajveer Deol’s Debut

Rajveer Deol, son of Sunny Deol, debuted this year with this movie Dono. The film marked a start for Rajveer and Paloma Thakeria’s career. While according to the reviews, the movie was rated average, Rajveer’s acting was really appreciated by the audience.

Karan Deol’s wedding

Sunny Deol’s elder son Karan Deolgot married to the love of his life Drisha Acharya on June 18 this year and in this wedding, people saw got to see the father-son bonding through the pictures. The wedding pictures were loved by people and they all showered a lot of love and blessings to the couple.

Esha Deol’s movie winning National Award

Esha Deol shared her happiness on her social media profile as it was a proud moment for her. Esha Deol’s first film as a producer, Ek Duaa got a special mention at the 69th National Award in the Non-Feature category.

It seems like this year really is the year for Deol’s. Tell us what you think about this in the comment section below.

