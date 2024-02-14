Wow! Here is the first look of Arjun Kapoor from Singham Again, he is looking Deadly as ever

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie Singham Again is the talk of the town, the movie that had Ajay Devgv, Kareena Kapoor Khan, along with Akshay Kumar, Tanveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, amd Deepika Padukone is one of the Biggest releases of the Year coming mass director Rohit Shetty, indeed the fans have seen and loved the first looks which were introduced earlier of different actors and they really looking forward to see this next chapter in the Cop universe.

Well having said that, as we know actor Arjun Kapoor will be seen playing baddie in the movie, and now the first ever look of the actor Arjun Kapoor is out as the baddie and he is looking as Deadly as ever.

Also read OMG! Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 and Ajay Devgn's Singham Again to clash at the box office next year?

Dropping this first look actor shared, he feeling on top of the world on been part of this universe created by Rohit Shetty, well no doubt the actor is really looking baddie and dangerous at the same time, in the 2nd poster we see our Simmba Ranvwer Singh in his intense look maintaining eye contact with Arjun Kapoor. Well this indicates that we are going to witness a great face off between these two and may be also with Ajay Devgn, it will be a treat Surely to see them.

What are your views on this first look of the actor Arjun Kapoor from Singham Again and how excited are you for the movie, do share your views in the comment section below.

Movie Singham Again is all set to hit the big screen on 15th August clashing with Pushpa 2 Starring Allu Arjun.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read Wow! Bajirao Singham is back, here is the first look of Ajay Devgn from Singham Again