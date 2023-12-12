Wow! Here is the first look of the actor Karan Singh Grover from the movie Fighter

For the fans of the movie Fighter and Actor Karan Singh Grover, check out the first of the actor from the upcoming movie directed by Siddharth Anand
Karan Singh Grover

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie Fighter that has Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in the leading role has been the talk of the town ever since the movie was in the making, the movie which is directed by Pathaan, War and Bang Bang director Siddharth Anand also has Karan Singh Grover along with these amazing talents.

Recently we have seen the first look posters of all the actors and the teaser of the movie which is getting a big Thumbs Up from the fans and audience all over and now for all the fans of the movie and the fans of Karan Singh Grover here is the first look of the actor Karan Singh Grover from the movie.

As we can see the poster the actor will be seen playing the character Taj who will be the airport force pilot and the actor is looking supremely handsome and the heroism is filled in this poster. Definitely the poster is given the vibe of patriotism and setting the tone right for the movie.

We really cannot take our eyes of the handsomeness of the actor Karan Singh Grover in the poster and we shall look forward to see what the actor has to offer with his movie Fighter as we are going to see him on big screen after a long period of time.

What are your views on the actor Karan Singh Grover and how excited are you to see him in the movie Fighter, do let us know in the comment section below.

Fighter is by Siddharth Anand and produced by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures. The movie is scheduled to release theatrically on 25 January 2024, coinciding with the Republic Day weekend.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

