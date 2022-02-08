Wow! Here is the list of Bollywood actors who know how to fly a plane

MUMBAI: Over the time we have seen amazing talents of Bollywood actors, we have also seen what these bollywood superstars specialised into and what are their likes and dislikes.

No doubt the fans always look forward to knowing and reading more in detail about their favourite celebrities. Having said that today let us have a look at the list of Bollywood celebrities who can fly a plane in real life.

1. Amitabh Bachchan

The Shahenshah of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan is indeed one of the versatile actors we have in the Bollywood industry but did you know he wanted to join the Indian Air Force initially. Amitabh Bachchan is a trained pilot. He had also said in one of his media interactions that he knows how to safely land during an emergency situation.

2. Shahid Kapoor

It was for the movie Mausam, actor Shahid Kapoor learnt how to fly a plane, after finishing this movie the actor revealed he knows how to fly a plane.

3. Asin

The Ghajini actress Asin also makes up to the list of celebrities who know how to fly in real life. It was during her holiday period when she was spotted flying a seaplane and she shared her experience on social media.

4. Ajith Kumar

Ajith Kumar is indeed one of the most celebrated actors from Bollywood industry, do you know the actor initially wanted to become a pilot and he is trained as a professional pilot.

5. Gul Panag

The Dimple girl, Gul Panag is indeed one of the most loved talents in Bollywood industry, do you know that the actress was initially wanted to become a pilot and she is a professionally trained pilot.

Well these are the list of bollywood celebrities who are trained to be a professional pilot and know how to fly a plane, what are your views on this do let us know in the comments section below.

