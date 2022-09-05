Wow! Here is what Suhana Khan gifted her mom Gauri Khan on the occasion of Mother's Day

MUMBAI: Suhana Khan is no doubt one of the most loved and followed social media personality, Suhana Khan who is the daughter of superstar Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan has been winning the hearts of the fans over that time with her amazing postman pictures all across the social media.

No doubt the fans always look forward to the upcoming projects and the pictures which are coming from the side of Suhana Khan, recently we have seen Gauri Khan have dropped the glimpses of the gifts which is given by her daughter Suhana Khan on the occasion of Mother's Day.

Sharing an adorable picture of her daughter, Gauri also added a click of pretty pink roses which came with a card that read, “Happy Mother’s Day Maa. I love you, Suhana”.

Indeed these are some beautiful presents which are given by daughter Suhana Khan to her mom Gauri Khan on the occasion of Mother's Day. What are your views on these beautiful places given by Suhana Khan to his mother Gauri Khan, do let us know in the comments section below.

Talking about the Bollywood debut of the actress, Suhana Khan she will be all set to be seen in the upcoming Zoya Akhtar movie which will also have Agastya Nanada and Khushi Kapoor.

