Wow! Here is when Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgn to step in Bollywood

MUMBAI: Daughter of Ajay Devgn and Kajol, Nysa Devgn has been winning the hearts of the fans with her amazing pictures. The actress much before entering into the Bollywood industry had made certain followers on social media and which leaves no stone unturned to shower the love towards her.

No doubt the starkid surely knows how to attract the eyeballs of the fans with her amazing fashion sense. The fans are now eagerly waiting for the Bollywood debut of Nysa Devgn and here is some information with regard to the Bollywood debut of the starkid.

While interacting with a leading media portal, a celeb astrologer says that Nysa Devgn to make her Bollywood debut very soon. According to him Nysa Devgn has the talent, determination and luck that predicts a successful career in showbiz. He says he can foresee a good career in Bollywood. After 2023, she will prove herself in front of the world. Nysa Devgn will make her parents proud.

SOURCE – BOLLYWOOD LIFE

