WOW here is when SRK will start with Atlee's directorial

MUMBAI: Ever since the superstar Shahrukh Khan has taken a sabbatical leave after his previous release zero, it has been more than two years that the fans have not seen the actor in any new projects. No doubt the fans all over the globe are eagerly waiting for the projects of the actor Shahrukh Khan to see him on the screens once again, having said that ever since the news of his upcoming movie Pathan was out the fans are eagerly waiting for the same.

For all the Shahrukh Khan fans here is the news, earlier there was a talk that the actor will be seen in South director Atlee's next project. This news has grabbed all the attention of the fans of the actor across globe, and the fans are eagerly waiting for the further development of the project, and now as per the buzz this project with director Atlee will go on floor by the end of 2021.

Indeed, this is great news for all the Shahrukh Khan fans as we are eagerly waiting to see the actor in different sorts of roles.

Apart from the Spy thriller Pathan which also has John Abraham, Deepika Padukone along with the actor, and this Atlee movie, there is a buzz that Shahrukh Khan will also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Social Comedy on Immigration.

