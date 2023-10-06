Wow! Here is when the pre teaser of the movie Animal will be out

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie Animal which has Ranbir Kapoor in the leading role is indeed one of the much awaited movies of the Year, the fans are really very excited to see the actor in his never seen before avatar, the glimpse of the actors which are floating all over the internet directly from the sets of the movie are increasing the excitement level of the fans.

The movie which also has Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Tripti Dimr, along with Shakti Kapoor is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

The fans are looking forward to the teaser and the trailer of the movie which is all set to hit the big screen in the month of August and now the makers have officially announced that the pre teaser of the movie will be out tomorrow on 11th June exactly at 11:00 a.m.

Yes you heard right, tomorrow is the date for all the Ranbir Kapoor fans to watch out for the first ever glimpses and the pre teaser of the movie

Animal.

What are your views on the movie and how excited are you for the teaser, do let us know in the comment section below.

Movie Animal is all set to hit the big screen on 11th August clashing with two biggies OMG 2 starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam along with Gadar 2 which has Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel.

